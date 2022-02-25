 Skip to main content
WIAA Wrestling State Tournament: Friday Night Semi-Finals

  Updated
WIAA Wrestling

MADISON, Wisc. (WXOW) - Wrestlers from around Wisconsin descended on the Kohl Center the final weekend of February to determine the top grapplers in the state.

Of our 9 local students competing for a spot in the finals, 6 advanced to Saturday's Finals:

106 - Div. 3 - Jake Fitzpatrick - Aquinas (MD 16-3)

132 - Div. 2 - Rhett Koenig - Prairie du Chien (Dec 6-3)

138 - Div. 2 - Evan Wolfe - West Salem/Bangor (Dec 1-0)

152 - Div. 3 - Aiden Bronski - De Soto (Dec 4-1) AND Joseph Penchi - Aquinas (Dec 6-1)

285 - Div. 3 - Dylan Nottestad - Westby (UTB 3-2)

Note: Aiden Bronski and Joseph Penchi will comete against each other for the Div. 3 Title in the 152 class.

The Final matches begin at 5:30 Saturday evening.

