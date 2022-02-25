WIAA Wrestling State Tournament: Friday Night Semi-Finals

MADISON, Wisc. (WXOW) - Wrestlers from around Wisconsin descended on the Kohl Center the final weekend of February to determine the top grapplers in the state.
Of our 9 local students competing for a spot in the finals, 6 advanced to Saturday's Finals:
106 - Div. 3 - Jake Fitzpatrick - Aquinas (MD 16-3)
132 - Div. 2 - Rhett Koenig - Prairie du Chien (Dec 6-3)
138 - Div. 2 - Evan Wolfe - West Salem/Bangor (Dec 1-0)
152 - Div. 3 - Aiden Bronski - De Soto (Dec 4-1) AND Joseph Penchi - Aquinas (Dec 6-1)
285 - Div. 3 - Dylan Nottestad - Westby (UTB 3-2)
Note: Aiden Bronski and Joseph Penchi will comete against each other for the Div. 3 Title in the 152 class.
The Final matches begin at 5:30 Saturday evening.