WIAC Baseball: Eagles split with UW-Stout to start conference play

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW)- Copeland Park served as the site of Saturday's doubleheader between UW-L and the Blue Devils.
Stout got things going early in game one, taking a 3-0 lead with a pair of 1st inning home runs.
The Eagles answered right back in the bottom of the frame with a 3-run shot by Anthony Vivian to tie it up at 3-3.
UW-L broke the tie in the 3rd inning. With 2 outs, the Eagles get 2 men into scoring position for Chris VandenHeuvel. He drives them in with a single and the home squad leads 5-3.
The Blue Devils get one back in the top of the 6th, but the Eagles explode for 5 runs in the 8th to put this one away.
UW-L wins game 1, 10-4. They outhit Stout 17-6 in the early contest.
Notable Eagles-
Anthony Vivian: 3-3, HR, 4 RBI, HBP, BB, 2 runs; Logan Pye: 3-4, 2 SB, 1 run, K; Mitchel Fassbender: 3.0 IP, 3 K, 1 BB, 1 HBP, 0 hits, 0 ER