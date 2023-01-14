WIAC Hoops: Eagles host Titans on the hardwood

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The UW-L men's team is hoping to extend a 2-game win streak as they welcome the squad from UW-Oshkosh.
The Eagles jump out to an early lead off the hot hand of Austin Westra. He scores the Eagles' first 7 points on their way to a 44-31 halftime lead. The Titans storm back late in the second half to steal away the 78-73 win.
Torin Hannah led the Eagles in scoring with 19 points, while Austin Westra added 17.
UW-L is now 4-2 in WIAC play. They will look to get back into the win column Wednesday, January 18, when they travel to face UW-River Falls.