WIAC Tournament: Eagles hosting UW- Stevens Point in Round 2

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - UW-L serves as the three-seed in the tournament, they need to get through the eighth-seeded Pointers to advance to Thursday's Semi-Final.
Historically, the Pointers have the edge in the tourney, going 4-1 against the Eagles. However, UW-L has won both regular season match-ups this season by double figures.
The score was back and forth in this one, changing 10 times, along with six ties.
The Eagles carried the three point lead (38-35) into halftime, and would use an 11-1 early second half scoring run to begin to pull away. However, the Pointers were lethal from behind the arc, hitting 15 of 29 (52%) on the night.
The would come all the way back within one possession late, but the Eagles hold on at home. They win it 74-70.
UW-L hits the road Thursday evening for a Semi-Final match-up with second-seeded UW-Platteville.
The win advances the Eagles to 20-5, notching them their seventh 20-win season in school history.
Notable Eagles: Ethan Anderson - 21 pts (8-12), 3 REB, STL; Austin Westra - 14 pts (6-7), 5 REB, 2 STL; Wyatt Cook - 9 pts (3-7), 6 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, BLK