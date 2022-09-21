 Skip to main content
WIAC Volleyball: Eagles try to push winning streak to 6

  Updated
  • 0
UWL Volleyball

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Coming off a sweep of the UWL Invitational, the Eagles look to start the conference season 2-0. They welcome UW-Stout for a Wednesday night match-up.

Eagles showing the power in set 1. Brianne Korducki bumps it high in the air for Madison Weisensel to come in for the kill.

The score teetered back and forth, before another high Korducki bump was slammed down by a Blue Devil. Stout takes set 1.

The Eagles were back on the attack. Gabby Johnson comes in for the emphatic kill, hoping to give her team some energy.

But the Blue Devils were just too much. After powering through set 2, they take the match 3 sets to 1.

