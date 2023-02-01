WIAC Women's Basketball: Eagles host the Pioneers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- A Women's Basketball duel between UW-La Crosse and UW-Platteville was the perfect way to celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day.
The Eagles and Pioneers battled on the hardwood at Mitchell Hall. UWL got an early lead and carried that momentum throughout the game. They won 70-43.
Alana Gilles led the scoring for the Eagles with 16. Teammates Carly Coulthart and Lauryn Milne each contributed 14.
UWL is now 5-5 in the WIAC and looking to break .500 this weekend. They'll be on the road to face UW-Stevens Point.