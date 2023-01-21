WIAC Women's Basketball: Eagles seek revenge over #16 Blugolds

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Following a massive win on Wednesday, UW-L hopes to start a winning streak as they host the top team in the Conference.
These 2 teams met earlier in the season, when UW-Eau Claire claimed a 56-68 victory at home. The Eagles lookied to turn the tables, and led by 3 points after 3 quarters (41-38).
Then the Blugolds started seeing red. They tied the game, and took over with some key blocks in overtime to secure the 64-60 win.
Lauren Milne led the scoring for the Eagles with 15, while Courtney Crouch and Jessie Ruden each dropped 19 for UW-Eau Claire.
UW-L is now 4-4 in WIAC play, and will look to get back in the win column Wednesday, January 25, when they hit the road for a contest with UW-Whitewater.