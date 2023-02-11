WIAC Women's Hoops: Eagles seek revenge hosting UW-Oshkosh on Senior Day

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - What seems to be an even match on paper, both teams enter the contest 17-6 on the season. However, thanks to a January 14 win over UW-L, the Titans sit 1 spot higher in the conference standings. Now the Eagles hope to get that win back in their final regular season home game.
It was the Titans flexing their offense to start. UW-Oshkosh led 12-6 after a quarter.
That's when the UW-L offense started clicking. They started the 2nd quarter on a 14-0 scoring run to take the lead and never give it back. The Eagles claim their revenge, taking the game 56-42.
Paige Schumann led UW-L with 13 points, while Kyah Steiner collected the double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
The Eagles will hit the road for their final game of the regular season Wednesday, February 15 against UW-River Falls.