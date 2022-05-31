Wildcats hosting Tigers for a spot in the Sectional Championship

BLAIR, Wisc. (WXOW) - Two wins. That's all the Wildcats need to make it to State, and that starts against Hillsboro Tuesday evening.
The Tigers get the scoring started early, plating 4 runs in the opening frame. Included in that was a 2-run bomb by freshman Michelyn Hansen.
Wildcats get those back and some in their half of the frame. A leadoff inside-the-park home run by Lindsay Steien set the tone, as her team would drive in 6. Blair-Taylor leads 6-4 after only one.
The Tigers tied it up in the 2nd inning, but that's where their scoring ended.
Following the 10-6 victory, Blair-Taylor advances to Thursday's Sectional Championship match against Assumption at Almond-Bancroft.