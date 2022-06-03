Williams of Black River Falls takes 2nd in discus

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Blake Williams of Black River Falls takes home silver after a second place finish in the boys Division 2 discus event at the WIAA state track meet.
The throw that got the top seeded senior to the podium was 160' 11".
"I think I did pretty good," Williams said. "I did the best I could do today. I didn't PR but I went out there and gave it all I could. It came out of my hand pretty good and I know it was a good throw. You can always tell when it leaves your hand how far it will go sometimes. It came out clean it flew nice and it landed pretty good."
Logan's Martell Owens finished 7th in the event.