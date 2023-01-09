Winona co-op comes up short in first ever girls high school hockey game in La Crescent

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW)- Monday night, the La Crescent Community Ice Arena played host to their first ever girls high school hockey game.
La Crescent joined forces with Winona and Cotter to form a co-op team several years ago. The team normally calls Bud King Ice Arena in Winona it's home, but decided to shift rinks for one game, in part to honor contributions from their skaters who live in La Crescent.
The Winona co-op team lost 2-1 to Black River Falls in the inaugural contest.
Three of the Winhawks seniors are from La Crescent.