Winona State Football hosts U Mary in home opener

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Following last week's 24-10 victory over Minot State, the Warriors look to make it a streak as they welcome the University of Mary Saturday afternoon.
The Marauders take the game over in the first quarter. Scoring 2 TDs before the Warriors even made it on the board. Ty Gavin would run one 22 yards up the middle for Winona State's first score. It's 14-7 after a quarter.
Quarter 2 was all about defense. The only score would come from a Winona State safety, forced by Carter Duxbury. Warriors trail 14-9 at halftime.
U Mary turns the opening drive into a 35 yard FG to push the lead to 8.
6 minutes later, Sam Santiago-Lloyd rushes up the middle for the 2 yard score. A failed 2-pt conversion leaves the Warriors down 2, 17-15.
Just over 5 minutes later, Trevor Paulsen keeps it himself and rushes in 8 yards for the score and the lead.
Another Winona State FG in the 4th quarter would put this one out of reach.
Warriors start the season 2-0, following the 25-17 win.