Young but experienced Panthers look ahead to State

West Salem, Wis. (WXOW) Three area teams will make the trek across the state to green bay for the WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament this week.
West Salem has a unique story to tell on their way to the Resch Center.
The Panthers qualified thanks to a strong group of underclassmen.
West Salem has just one senior and one junior.
This year's squad had to replace four starters from a team that came up just short last year.
Turns out this young core was up to the challenge.
"We have a depth of talent. Our freshman and sophomore group are really talented. First of all, we go pretty deep. We've had 6 or 7 different kids lead us in scoring. That adds to our depth and allows us to play up tempo," said Panthers head coach Matt Quick.
"A majority of underclassman played on varsity last year. So they knew what to expect coming into this season. They have that varsity experience. They were in on tight situations. They've been through a playoff run before. So they knew what to expect," said senior Anna McConkey.
This is West Salem's first trip to State since 1997 and their fourth overall.