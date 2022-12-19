 Skip to main content
Zingler becomes first golfer in Tomah history to commit to D-1 program

  • Updated
  • 0
Zingler signs letter of intent to play at SIU

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW)- After helping turn the Timberwolves into a powerhouse program, Tomah senior Amelia Zingler will be a Division One athlete at the next level.

Monday, she signed a letter of intent to join the golf team at Southern Illinois University. 

Since her freshman year, Zingler has been one of Tomah's top players. This fall, she set a school record by shooting a low score of 68 at Drugan's Castle Mound. 

Those low scores have played a big part in the team's ongoing streak of four straight trips to the state tournament. Now, she'll trade in Timberwolves yellow for Saluki maroon. 

"SIU just really stood out to me," said Zingler. "Their coach was amazing, and she just felt like a really great mom and it was a really nice experience. I can get away, and find my own person, but I can also have my family their if I need them."

Zingler plans to major in mechanical engineering. 

