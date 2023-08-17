 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has updated the Air Quality
Advisory which remains in effect until 6 AM CDT Monday. This advisory
affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Canadian wildfire smoke, although less dense and delayed in arrival, is
moving into the state from the northwest Thursday and will travel
south southeast tonight into Friday morning. The PM2.5 air quality
index (AQI) could still reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
(USG) level on Friday. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. The
best chance for USG AQI PM2.5 will reside across western Wisconsin on
Friday as high pressure moves over the state and limits atmospheric
mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI could reach the USG level due to
favorable weather conditions alongside the presence of wildfire
smoke. On both Saturday and Sunday, USG AQI ozone concentrations
could develop. Remember, ozone concentrations are typically maximized
during the afternoon or evening before decreasing overnight into the
next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Tax charges from defunct Hunter Biden plea deal dismissed, so probe can move forward

  • 0
Tax charges from defunct Hunter Biden plea deal dismissed, so probe can move forward

Hunter Biden departs federal court in Wilmington, Delaware, on July 26.

 Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

(CNN) — A federal judge in Delaware dismissed two tax misdemeanor charges against Hunter Biden that were filed as part of his now-defunct plea deal, paving the way for special counsel David Weiss to potentially bring more charges in another jurisdiction as part of his continuing probe.

After the plea deal collapsed earlier this month, Weiss’ prosecutors asked District Judge Maryellen Noreika to dismiss the charges in Delaware, so new charges could potentially be brought in California or Washington, DC. Hunter Biden’s lawyers agreed that the charges should be dismissed, because they were only brought in Delaware as part of the earlier plea agreement.

Noreika approved the procedural request on Thursday.

The two charges brought in Delaware were misdemeanors, for failing to pay taxes on time in 2017 and 2018. Without a plea deal in-hand, Hunter Biden could potentially face more serious charges: IRS whistleblowers who worked on the case told Congress they recommended charging the president’s son with six federal felonies, including tax evasion and filing false tax returns.

The fate of a separate but related deal to resolve a felony gun possession charge is still unclear.

Prosecutors say the deal never went into effect. Hunter Biden’s lawyers say it is still valid and binding. It is up to Noreika to decide the status of that deal, which called for prosecutors to drop the gun charge in two years if Hunter Biden stayed out of legal trouble and passed drug tests.

Weiss, now with special counsel status, is continuing the investigation.

At the July 26 court hearing where the plea deal started to unravel, a prosecutor in the case told the judge that the probe into Hunter Biden’s potential foreign lobbying violations continued and more charges potentially could be brought. That part of the investigation into potential violations of the Foreign Agent Registration Act, led by the FBI, has been part of the Hunter Biden probe for years.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Evan Perez contributed to this report.

Recommended for you