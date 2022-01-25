The Luther Lady Knights get the upset win over West Salem

...DANGEROUSLY COLD THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.Frigid air temperatures falling to 15 below to 25 below zero and
slowly increasing southerly winds early Wednesday will result in
dangerous wind chills as low as 40 below zero overnight into
Wednesday morning across portions of southeast Minnesota and
northeast Iowa. Where winds remain lighter across western and
central Wisconsin, wind chills will fall to 20 below to 35 below
zero.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&