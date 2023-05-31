 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Ozone...in effect until 11 PM CDT this evening.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone production, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children,
older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov.

The number of available US jobs surged in April, complicating the Fed’s strategy

People walk by a hiring sign posted on the exterior of a Target store on April 7 in Novato, California.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Minneapolis (CNN) — The number of available jobs in the United States unexpectedly rose in April, bucking economists’ predictions after a three-month stretch of declines.

Job openings climbed to 10.1 million in April from 9.745 million the month before, according to data released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Economists were expecting 9.375 million job openings, according to consensus estimates on Refinitiv.

This story is developing and will be updated.

