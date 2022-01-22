Three killed in crash near Black River Falls

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - Three people in a vehicle are dead following a collision with a semi-trailer early Saturday morning near Black River Falls.
The Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) said it happened at 1:36 a.m. at Andrews Road and Highway 54.
A statement from the WSP said a semi was leaving a parking lot and trying to cross Highway 54 and go into a Kwik Trip parking lot. As it crossed the highway, a car headed westbound with three people inside hit the trailer.
When emergency responders got to the scene, all three people in the car were dead.
The names of the people were not released.
The state patrol continues to investigate the crash.
In addition to the state patrol, Black River Falls Police, Black River Falls Rescue, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, and Jackson County Highway Department assisted with the incident.