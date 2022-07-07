Three-year-old beats odds, leaves hospital Colton Emswiler Colton Emswiler Multi-Media Journalist Author email Jul 7, 2022 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Have a story idea? Let us know here Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Colton Emswiler Multi-Media Journalist Colton Emswiler is one of WXOW's Multi-Media Journalists. Author email Follow Colton Emswiler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you