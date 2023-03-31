Tornadoes tear through Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, Mississippi and Tennessee

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...
Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
zones.
Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County.
.Heavy rain has fallen on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers likely to increase quickly and reach
critical levels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.
The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 230 PM CDT.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO LATE
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding is likely.
* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.
* WHEN...From late Sunday night to late Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 8.2 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest
forecast information.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
