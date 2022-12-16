Hometown Happenings (Dec. 16-18)

(WXOW)- The Daybreak team is helping you fill your calendar with our Hometown Happenings!
Here are just some of the many events happening in the Coulee Region that we found advertised on social media and on our Community page!
Friday
Holiday Markets at Riverside Park- La Crosse
Dec. 16: 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Head to the Ice Castle for local artisan vendors, holiday drinks, treats and eats. The event is a fundraiser for WAFER. Free to the public
Open Skate- La Crosse
Dec. 16: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Green Island Ice Arena will hold an open skate for all! $5/skater.
Cheers Big Band- Swing and Ballroom Dance- La Crosse
Dec. 16: 7:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Concordia Ballroom will hold another evening of dance, featuring the fox trot, cha cha, waltz, swing dancing, and many more. Fox Trot dance lessons will be held from 7-8 p.m.
$10 at the door. Public is welcome.
"Sparkle & Snow" 7RFSC 2022 Winter Show- Tomah
Dec. 16: 7:00 p.m.
The 7 Rivers Figure Skating Club will hold their winter show at the Tomah Ice Rink. Admission is $5 at the door. Wear "sparkles" or "snow" (like sequins, glitter, or snowflakes) and get in for $3.
Soldiers Grove Sea Shanty Singers Sing-A-Long- Soldiers Grove
Dec. 16: 7:00 p.m.
Head to the Old Oak Inn and join in singing old sea shanties, work songs, jokes songs, and some seasonal favorites. Song books will be provided and songs taught and led by experienced shanty singer Andreas Transø.
Sing along or teach us a song, it’s all for the joy of singing together!
Friday Night Swing Dance- La Crosse
Dec. 16: 7:30 p.m. – 11:00 PM
The Riverside Swing Addicts will hold a night of dance at the Roncalli Newman Parish. Beginner swing lesson 7:30-8:00 p.m., open dancing 8:00- 11:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome and no partner is needed. Minors under 18 need to be accompanied by a chaperone.
The event is free.
Album Encounter- La Crosse
Dec. 16: 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
University of Wisconsin - La Crosse Planetarium will hold a multimedia light and laser show to the music of Pink Floyd - "Wish you Were Here." The Planetarium is Room 20, in the Basement of Cowley Hall.
Tickets are $5.
Saturday
Deaf Santa for children with hearing loss- West Salem
Dec. 17: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Head to Cesa 4, 923 East Garland Street, West Salem to meet with Santa. There will be pictures, crafts, cookies, juice, plus ASL and Spanish interpreters on site.
Breakfast with Santa- Tomah
Dec. 17: 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Head to 202 E Juneau St, Tomah for pancakes, sausage, fruit, coffee, juice, and milk. A gift from Santa is included for each child!
Adults: $5.00, Children (2-16): $2.00
6th Annual American Legion Bake Sale- West Salem
Dec. 17: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
American Legion Post 51 in West Salem will have all the goods! Rosettes, Sanbuckels, candies and more! All proceeds will go to the building fund.
Rivers & Bluffs Animal Shelter's Holiday Bake Sale- Prairie du Chien
Dec. 17: 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Tractor Supply Co. will host Rivers and Bluffs Animal Shelter PDC for the Annual Holiday Bake Sale to benefit animals at the shelter. Whole pies, cookies, cinnamon rolls, rice krispie treats, homemade breads, homemade dog treats, etc.
Spaghetti With Santa- Westby
Dec. 17: 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Santa will visit Bekkum Memorial Library to have lunch with the kids, give some presents, and share some music.
21st Jeep Food Ride Lighted Parade- La Crosse
Dec. 17: 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Watch Jeep Food Ride pass through La Crosse for a lighted parade and food donation benefiting Rotary Lights.
Light Up the Park: Santa Visit- Shelby
Dec. 17: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
The Mormon Coulee Lions Club will be at Mormon Coulee Park to host a visit with Santa in the indoor shelter and enjoy hayrides through the lights. Also enjoy hot chocolate, cookies, and a campfire.
Food pantry and cash donations welcome.
Open Skate: Skate with Santa- Sparta
Dec. 17: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
The Sparta Youth Hockey Association will host a public open skate with Santa!
$5 per skater (includes skate rental)
Sunday
Handbell "Do You Hear What I Hear?" Concert- La Crosse
Dec 18: 2:00 p.m.
The Great River Ringers Handbell Ensemble will perform for the community at the Black River Neighborhood Center. They'll play classic Christmas carols and popular pieces, along with featuring some guest percussionists.