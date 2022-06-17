Riverside International Friendship Gardens to celebrate expo

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Riverside International Friendship Gardens is hosting an expo Saturday, June 18.
The Gardens celebrate sister city relationships with La Crosse. They currently have seven areas dedicated to the culture of those cities.
Each city provides something different, but the pathway connecting the gardens is made of the same material, representing similarities.
During the expo, you'll hear from the Bluff Country Tale Spinners who will tell folk tales from each of the cities.
You can also talk with the master gardeners who plant and maintain the gardens.
And, there's an art show at River City Gallery with artists and pieces created with inspiration from the Gardens.
The expo begins Saturday, June 18 at 9:00 in the morning. You can learn more about the Gardens and the day by visiting www.riversidegardens.org.