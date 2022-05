UW-L Hosts the MVC conference track and field championships

Weather Alert

...Showers and Isolated Storms Causing Brief Gusty Winds... A few showers and storms have formed along a cold front moving through the area. Winds may gust briefly to 45 mph with the weather as it shifts through. Remember too that if you hear thunder, lightning is around and indoor shelter is recommended. In most cases the showers and gusts will be very brief. All of the weather is shifting east but could affect the area through 7 pm or so.