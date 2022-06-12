A packed house at the first La Crosse Special Needs Prom

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse held its first special needs fashion show and prom Sunday at the downtown American Legion.
The event, hosted by the Beautiful Butterfly Project Prom, is a non profit that supplies prom dresses for those who can't afford one. Today, that same organization provided dresses to those at the first special needs prom.
Guests could pick and keep a dress and then pick accessories to go with it...all free of charge.
In 2004, Judy Wolff started the nonprofit and today it is still going strong. The charity takes donated prom dresses and finds them a new home. Wolf also buys dresses at a discounted price.
The event included a fashion show, dinner followed by dancing.
To make a donation find them on Facebook.