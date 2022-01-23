 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

La Crosse Ballroom Dancer Celebrates 100th Birthday

  • Updated
  • 0
La Crosse Ballroom Dancer Celebrates 100th Birthday

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse man just celebrated his 100th birthday doing what he loves most, dancing.

Bob Everitt shared a few dances and his cupcakes and cake with his fellow dancer friends at La Crosse's Concordia Ballroom Sunday.

We asked him how he stays in such good shape.

"I dance here every Sunday and at the senior centers on the northside every Wednesday night and Sparta Club 16 whenever they have a dance. You gotta live and you just dance that's all," said Bob.

Bob started dancing when he was ten years old.

Tags

Recommended for you