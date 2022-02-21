'Arthur' comes to an end after 25 seasons

Weather Alert

...Wintry Mix and Snow to Develop Later Today and Tonight and to Continue On and Off...Increasing Tuesday Morning and Moving Northeast during the Day... .A dry easterly flow will limit light snow, sleet, freezing drizzle and drizzle formation initially, however later this afternoon and this evening, look for conditions to deteriorate. The precipitation is expected to be light, patchy, and on and off through tonight and increase Tuesday morning. Some locations will still be above freezing, while others are in the teens and 20s, thus slippery/icy conditions will be possible. Snow amounts across the area range from less than an inch across the south...1 to 4 inches closer to I90 and 3 to 6 inches north of I90 into west central WI. Icing of a glaze to a tenth or two is possible south of I90 with the higher amounts toward Clayton and Grant counties. Travel will be impacted as we see more precipitation on frozen roadways. This may affect this evening's commute, but will also affect Tuesday morning's commute. Road conditions could quickly become slick to hazardous after precipitation onset, especially in locations where the wintry mix is more likely. Exercise caution, take it slow, and adjust travel plans if conditions warrant it. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. &&