Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Wintry Mix and Snow to Develop Later Today and Tonight and
to Continue On and Off...Increasing Tuesday Morning and Moving
Northeast during the Day...

.A dry easterly flow will limit light snow, sleet, freezing
drizzle and drizzle formation initially, however later this
afternoon and this evening, look for conditions to deteriorate.
The precipitation is expected to be light, patchy, and on and off
through tonight and increase Tuesday morning. Some locations will
still be above freezing, while others are in the teens and 20s,
thus slippery/icy conditions will be possible.  Snow amounts
across the area range from less than an inch across the south...1
to 4 inches closer to I90 and 3 to 6 inches north of I90 into west
central WI. Icing of a glaze to a tenth or two is possible south
of I90 with the higher amounts toward Clayton and Grant counties.

Travel will be impacted as we see more precipitation on frozen
roadways. This may affect this evening's commute, but will also
affect Tuesday morning's commute. Road conditions could quickly
become slick to hazardous after precipitation onset, especially in
locations where the wintry mix is more likely.

Exercise caution, take it slow, and adjust travel plans if
conditions warrant it.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of central and west central Wisconsin and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa,
511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.

'Arthur' comes to an end after 25 seasons

"Arthur" is coming to an end on Monday after 25 seasons. Screenwriter Kathy Waugh first revealed that PBS Kids planned to bring the iconic children's series to a close during an interview on the "Finding DW" podcast over the summer.

Executive producer Carol Greenwald said reruns will continue to be available on PBS Kids.

"Arthur is the longest-running kids animated series in history and is known for teaching kindness, empathy and inclusion through many groundbreaking moments to generations of viewers," Greenwald said in a statement.

"Arthur" is aimed at children ages 4 to 8. It stars 8-year-old aardvark Arthur and his family and friends, according to PBS Kids.

Waugh told the podcast: "Arthur is no longer in production. We had our wrap party two years ago. I think [PBS] made a mistake, and I think Arthur should come back and I know I'm not alone in thinking they made a mistake."

She continued: "I don't know if it was a ratings issue or if it felt like it needed to be retired. To me, it felt evergreen, like it was never going to end, but it did end."

Waugh developed the series based on the popular books by Marc Brown. The show is the longest-running children's animated series in the US and has won four Daytime Emmys for outstanding children's animated program.

The show originally premiered in October 1996.

A version of this story originally published in July. It has been updated.

