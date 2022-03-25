 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
zones.

Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County.

For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls,
Galesville...flooding is possible.
For the Yellow River...including Necedah...flooding is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 1200 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From late tonight to late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 9.4 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached just after midnight
tonight.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

How to watch the Oscars: Time, channels and more

  • Updated
  • 0

The 94th Academy Awards will be presented at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall are teaming up to co-host the the event, the first Oscars ceremony with a host since 2018.

Check out the nominees, presenters and how to watch the broadcast below.

Presenters

Rachel Zegler, Halle Berry, Shawn Mendes, Kevin Costner, Lupita Nyong'o, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock, Lily James, Lady Gaga, Jamie Lee Curtis, Samuel L. Jackson, Tiffany Haddish, Bill Murray, DJ Khaled, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more.

The nominees

"The Power of the Dog" leads among nominated films with 12 nods. "Dune" has ten, while "West Side Story" and "Belfast" each have seven. For a refresher on all the nominees, click here.

How to watch

The Academy Awards will broadcast live at 9 p.m. CST here on your local ABC affiliate, WXOW News 19. You can also watch online at ABC.com, streaming options include YouTube TV and Hulu.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

