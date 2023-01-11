 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Demolition work for South Avenue project means lane closures

  • Updated
  • 0
Boyers VO.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Demolition work is starting as another phase of the South Avenue/US 14 construction project continues. 

Beginning Wednesday, January 11, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is tearing down some structures along the work zone between Green Bay St. and Ward Avenue. 

In an update sent out Wednesday, the DOT said that intermittent lane closures are happening during the demolition work. One lane of traffic in each direction will remain open during the demolition process. 

It also said that businesses and residences should be aware of the noise and dust that occurs during this type of work. Work crews were taking steps to minimize those effects. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you