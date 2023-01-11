Demolition work for South Avenue project means lane closures

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Demolition work is starting as another phase of the South Avenue/US 14 construction project continues.
Beginning Wednesday, January 11, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is tearing down some structures along the work zone between Green Bay St. and Ward Avenue.
In an update sent out Wednesday, the DOT said that intermittent lane closures are happening during the demolition work. One lane of traffic in each direction will remain open during the demolition process.
It also said that businesses and residences should be aware of the noise and dust that occurs during this type of work. Work crews were taking steps to minimize those effects.