Holmen School District to have two referendum questions on the November ballot

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Holmen School Board voted to add two questions - an annual operation referendum and a facilities referendum - to the November 8th ballot.
The annual operational referendum would ask voters for $650,000 each year for maintenance and technology needs.
Superintendent Dr. Kris Mueller said that taxpayers won't see a big increase right away in the tax rates.
"The first question the impact will not be until 2024, it lags for a year," Mueller said. "But then also the school tax rate has gone down over the past few years so even with the passing of both questions, the impact will seem very minimal to our taxpayers."
The second question asks for $74.75 million, which Mueller said would be used for additions, remodels and deferred maintenance.
"Larger projects that are hard to fit within our annual budgets," Mueller listed. "Roof replacements, electrical infrastructure that needs updating, updating inside our ceilings, walls, roofs, doors. Just to provide that conducive learning environment across the whole district for all of our students."
The funds would would be applied to Evergreen and Viking Elementary, the Middle School, plus Prairie View and Sand Lake Elementary Schools.
The district has created a specific plan for each of the schools:
Evergreen Elementary
- High Priority Finishes, Casework, Cubby, ADA & Door Updates
- Kitchen Equipment Replacement
- Inclusive Playground and Safety Surface
- 1978 & 1992 Roof Replacement
- Building Envelope & Window Repairs
- LED Lighting & Electrical Outlet Upgrades
- Electrical Infrastructure Improvements
- 1978 Elevator Repairs/Updates
- Exhaust Fan Replacement
- Water Heater Conversion to Natural Gas
- HVAC Retro-Commissioning
- Kitchen/Receiving Addition with Fencing (1,730 sf)
- Parking Lot Expansion & Traffic Flow Reconfiguration
- Remodeling/Renovation throughout the Building
Viking Elementary
- High Priority Finishes, Casework, Cubby, ADA & Door Updates
- Kitchen Equipment Replacement
- Inclusive Playground and Safety Surface
- Roofing and Door Repairs
- LED Lighting & Electrical Outlet Upgrades
- Fire Alarm System Replacement
- Electrical Infrastructure Improvements
- 1972 Elevator Repairs/Updates
- Exhaust Fan Replacement
- HVAC Improvements and Retro-Commissioning
- Traffic Flow Reconfiguration for 4k/Receiving
- Remodeling/Renovation Throughout the Building
Middle School
- High Priority Finishes, Casework, Locker, ADA & Door Updates
- Kitchen Equipment Replacement
- Site Signage, ADA, & Walkway Upgrades
- Building Envelope & Door Repairs
- LED Lighting & Electrical Outlet Upgrades
- Electrical Infrastructure Improvements
- Fire Alarm & Fire Protection Upgrades
- Emergency Generator Addition
- Heating & Controls Systems Conversion
- Air Handling Unit & Ventilation Upgrades
- Exhaust Fan Improvements
- Water Piping Replacement
- HVAC Retro-Commissioning
- Reconstruction of Original 1955 Wing (Old Viking Elementary 37,000 sf)
- Remodeling/Renovation throughout the Building
Prairie View and Sand Lake Elementary Schools
- Inclusive Playground and Safety Surface
- Create STEM Lab
Voters would see a tax increase of $16 on a residential property with a market value of $100,000.