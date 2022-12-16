Sparta community volunteers have a book

SPARTA, WI (WXOW) Sparta, Wisconsin is called "The Bicycling Capital of America"
Thanks to five community volunteers, the city is known for something else. It's beautiful bridges.
Reinhard Mueller, Jim Cook, Gerald Kast, Al Jenkins and Kerry Schuman built those bridges. They're known as The Shovelmen.
The name came during a break on one of their bridge projects. One of the volunteers asked Gerald Kast what they should do about something that came up during their work. Kast replied, "Don't ask me. I'm just a shovelman." The name stuck.
And now, they have a book. It's called, "Bridging Communities: The Mission, Work and Labors of Love of the Shovelmen."
They've built six bridges so far, along with a number of other items in town.
They recently attended a book signing at Ginny's Cupboard on Water Street in Sparta. If you could not make that, you can find out more about their book and order it through their website, theshovelmen.org
Four of the five volunteers are Jefferson Award recipients. Reinhard Mueller in our first year of the program, 2011. He was followed by Jim Cook, Gerald Kast and Al Jenkins. Kerry Schuman is a nominee. Mueller is fond of saying, "one more to go!"