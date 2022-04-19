Useful tips to know before planting your first tree

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As the weather begins to warm up, many are getting ready for the planting and gardening season.
Trees as most know have many benefits to the environment such as producing oxygen and nurturing wildlife, but trees can offer personal benefits as well.
Maple trees are a popular choice for those looking for an area with a lot of shade.
Those looking to grow their own produce can plant a fruit tree.
However, with the emerald ash bore insect in the communities, the Park Manager of the City of Onalaska Lane Zahrte recommended to refrain from planting ash trees this season.
"The emerald ash bore has eliminated a lot of the ash tree population in this area. There are a few around still being treated and protected from the ash bore." Zahrte continued, "we recommend not planting anymore ash trees."
No matter what tree you decide to plant, Susan Furlong owner of Twin Pines Nursery recommended to do some research before buying, so you know how to properly tend to your new tree.
"Do your homework make sure what size tree you got that you got room for it don't plant trees to close together. "Look at the tags, the tag will tell you everything it'll tell you how much they grow in a year, and the maintenance how to take care of it." Furlong said.
Furlong also recommended to give first year trees a little more attention and make sure to water them frequently and well.
With proper care and a little patience, you will have yourself a full grown tree in no time.