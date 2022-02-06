A life of service and community

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - After 27 years of service, Pastor Kent Johnson is retiring as Associate Pastor at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.
His professional journey began as an accountant.
But after five years of that work, he says he was called to the ministry, and glad he was. So are many others.
Part of the reason for his decision to retire is the pandemic. Pastor Kent says, he's a people person. While he could still gather with others through alternative means, he missed the traditional ways people talk with one another and worship.
Despite his retirement, he will continue to serve. Pastor Kent says he'll continue to attend Synod events and among other activities, will continue his work with a group called "Shoulder to Shoulder," people of all faiths working to stop anti-Muslim sentiment.