La Crosse Police provide update in search for missing man

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police provided an update in the search for a missing La Crosse man.
Police said he was not the person found on Wednesday afternoon in the Black River.
In a post on the department's Facebook page, it said that Hamud Faal was last seen Sunday morning, February 20 at 3:37 a.m. walking alone southbound on Front Street at 2nd Street. That is behind the City Brewery.
The post asks that anyone who lives or works in the area and is aware of any video or surveillance cameras to check to see if he was captured on one of the systems.
The post goes on to also ask that people in that area check garages, storage areas or properties for Hamud.
An active search continues for Faal by his family, friends, UWL Student Life, and the police.
Hamud is 25, an African American male, 6’02”, 175lbs, black hair and brown eyes. Hamud was last seen wearing a light blue crew neck sweater, grey jeans, with black and white Vans tennis shoes.
If you have information as to Hamud’s whereabouts or if you see him please call police non-emergency at 608-782-7575. You can also report Hamud’s whereabouts anonymously at La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at https://www.p3tips.com/459 . You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone.