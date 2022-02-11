FDA postpones advisory panel meeting on Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for younger children

Weather Alert

...Windy, Snow, Freezing Temps Making For Slick Travel... A quick hitting band of snow will drop southeast across the area this afternoon, mostly exiting into northern Illinois by 4 pm. While accumulations will be relatively minor (up to 1/2 inch), visibilities will be reduced under 1 mile at times. In addition, with colder air plunging temperatures into the teens to lower 20s, snow will start to stick to roadways...or already wet roads could freeze. Meanwhile, northwest winds will blow from 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 35 to 45 mph. What was a relatively easy morning commute for most could be slippery to hazardous this afternoon. High profile vehicles could find travel challenging at times, specially along west to east running corridors. Slow down, exercise caution while traveling. Don't be caught unaware.