La Crosse Center hosts 46th Annual Custom Auto Show

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Saturday marked the second day of the 46th annual Custom Auto Show at the La Crosse Center. Dozens of classic cars and motorcycles from the Coulee Region and beyond verged to the arena floor as spectators marveled at the displayed vehicles.
Warren Call, Treasurer of the Car Club, said he loves to see people show up and admire the hard work put in to restoring and maintaining each and every automobile.
"The people that are coming in these cars are basically their passion," Call said. "They put their heart and soul into them and they customize them. They like to do what they want to do and make them unique in their own personality."
One vehicle on display, an anniversary gold 1963 Chevrolet Impala SS, is the proud car owned by Larry and Laurie Voss of Adrian, Minnesota. Larry said he purchased the Impala at 14 years old and restored it around eight years ago. A lot of work went into it and he and his wife feel their tale can match others who show off their prized possessions, even becoming a hobby within the Voss household.
"This model of car especially, the Impala, seems to connect with a lot of people and stories after stories of people that had one or their dad had one or their uncle had one," said Larry.
"We raised our family, went to church, got married, had all this activity in this car and Larry and I sit back and we watch it and we watch the people enjoy it and it is just overwhelming," Laurie said.
The Custom Auto Show will continue Sunday from 10 a.m.to 5 p.m. For those who did not purchase a weekend ticket, the cost of admission is $14, with those 12 and under getting in for free.
Show goers can also vote for their favorite piece on display in a handful of categories. Those receiving the most votes will receive prizes.