Local fudge company celebrates National Fudge Day!

COON VALLEY, Wis. (WXOW)-- It's a day to indulge because June 16 is National Fudge Day!
Most people aren't aware that Coon Valley is home to one of the top 4 fudge manufacturers in the United States. Valley Fudge & Candy Company is located right on the main street of the small village at 219 Central Ave., Coon Valley.
With a combination of 12 part-time and full-time employees, they ship their fudge to individuals and other small shops across all 50 states in the U.S.
Courtney Moser, the Digital Marketing Strategist at Valley Fudge & Candy Co. says, "On an average day we make about 12 hundred packages of fudge, so about 600 pounds in a single day."
Linda Schulte, the owner of Valley Fudge & Candy Co., says she started the company a little by accident.
"Valley Fudge & Candy Co. came to be about 6 years ago really only because I was retiring from "real" jobs and wanted to be in a craft show here in Coon Valley. I didn't know what to do because I'm not crafty. Steve- my husband- said 'why don't you make some fudge? Everybody buys candy at a craft show'... so in order to participate in the craft show, that's what I did."
Schulte says she made about 200 packages of 8 different flavors for the two-day craft sale and quickly sold out.
After 6 years, the fudge operations have outgrown two different kitchens and facilities, settling into it's current home in 2020.
While Moser says their most popular flavors are fairly traditional with peanut butter chocolate, chocolate, and mint chocolate, Schulte says they still like to experiment. Their newest flavor for the summer is brown sugar rhubarb, and Schulte says their craziest flavor they offer has to be dill pickle.
"A particular store in Milwaukee asked us to make that flavor. And now lots of stores buy it!"
While they can't share all of the secrets behind their operation, as a local, small business, they take pride in using other local businesses in their production.
"We like to say our secret, but really not-so-secret ingredient is Westby Cooperative Creamery Butter. So butter from just down the street in Westby. We think that's our secret ingredient for making delicious and creamy fudge," says Courtney Moser.
Along with a tour of their facilities, Schulte also shared some history about the creation of fudge.
"I don't think too many people realize that fudge is an American creation. We think sometimes of chocolate and candy maybe coming over from Europe, but fudge was created because of a mistake. It's credited to the girls- the students of Vassar College way back in the 1800s. Apparently they were making candy in their dorm rooms, someone was trying to make something else, and it turned into fudge."
In honor of National Fudge Day, they want to celebrate by offering a buy one get one deal and will extend their store hours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
You can learn more about Valley Fudge & Candy Co. and all they have to offer by clicking here to go to their website.