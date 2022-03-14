Pi Day means more this year

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - While today just happens to be "Pi Day", a local bakery's efforts at selling pies turned into a humanitarian fundraising effort to support the people of Ukraine.
Linda's Bakery in West Salem sold plenty of pies on Monday, with all the proceeds benefitting Ukraine.
So popular were the pies, that demand outpaced supply.
"In the past, we've sold a few hundred pies that were sale price. But this year, people really wanted to support Ukraine with the special. We sold over 300 pies by noon today. We're baking more pies to sell. We're also allowing customers today to order pies," said Bob Anderson, the General Manager at Linda's Bakery.
In all, they raised $2,000 for relief efforts for Ukraine.
And in case you were wondering, Pi is the ratio of a circle's circumference to it's diameter.
Pi Day celebrates the first three digits of that ratio...3.14, or March 14.