...Icy spots developing on area roadways...

Icy spots are developing on roads throughout the region today as
strong northwest winds blow snow across the warm road surfaces,
causing the snow to rapidly melt and refreeze in shadier spots and
tire tracks. These slick spots are patchy in nature, but result
in drastically changing driving conditions over very short
distances. In open areas, continued drifting of snow may also
impact roadways this afternoon.

While these issues will be present on both primary and secondary
roads, the impacts are amplified on major highways owing to the
higher traffic speeds. Please exercise caution if driving this
today.

...Road Conditions Slowly Improving with Bitterly Cold through
Christmas Morning...

.Patchy blowing snow and icy spots due to the refreezing of
blowing snow still continue over southeast Minnesota and northeast
Iowa, but road conditions as a whole have steadily improved this
morning. Still be on the lookout for these icy patches and
drifts, which will impact both primary and secondary roads.

Wind chills will remain bitterly cold with values of 20 to
35 degrees below zero through Christmas morning. Frostbite can
occur in as little as 30 minutes in these conditions.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Samsung recalls more than 660,000 washing machines after fire hazard reports

  • Updated
  • 0
Samsung recalls more than 660,000 washing machines after fire hazard reports

Samsung recalls more than 650,000 washing machines after fire hazard reports. This recall involves several models of Samsung's top-load washers with super speed wash including model series WA49B, WA50B, WA51A, WA52A, WA54A, and WA55A.

 From United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

Samsung recalled more than 660,000 washing machines, warning customers that the machine could short-circuit and overheat, posing a fire hazard.

The company received 51 reports of "smoking, melting, overheating or fire involving the washers." Ten of these reports resulted in property damage, and three customers reported injuries from smoke inhalation.

Several models of Samsung's top-load washers with super speed wash are affected: the WA49B, WA50B, WA51A, WA52A, WA54A and WA55A. The machines were sold in white, black, champagne, and ivory colors, and the Consumer Product Safety Commission published the range of serial numbers for the 14 models recalled.

The 663,500 washing machines were sold at bigbox retailers such as Best Buy, Costco, The Home Depot, and Lowe's from June 2021 through December 2022, costing between $900 and $1,500.

A software update can fix the fire hazard. "Consumers should immediately check whether their washer's software has been updated to prevent the hazard; and, if not, consumers should immediately stop using the washer until the software is updated," the CPSC said.

All wi-fi equipped washers should automatically download the free software repair when connected to the internet, Samsung said. Those who don't have internet can get a free dongle from Samsung to plug in and download the free software repair.

