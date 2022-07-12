Sparta meat processor recalling ham products

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection said a Sparta meat processor is issuing a voluntary recall of hams products sold in its retail store.
The recall from Foss Fine Meats was announced Tuesday morning.
According to the release from the DATCP, the "Affected products may include a Wisconsin mark of inspection with establishment No. 58 and also may include a “packed on” date of 1 to 153 or 330 to 356."
The recall includes the following smoked and cured products: whole hams, ham steaks, ham roasts, and ham hocks.
The DATCP said that this is a Class 1 recall, which according to the USDA Recall Classifications is defined as, "This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death." It is the most serious of the three recall classifications from the USDA.
The recall came about, the release said, based on evidence collected by state inspectors that the products "did not comply with the Federal Meat Inspection Act as required by law." A DATCP spokesperson said that the inspectors found that Foss wasn't following guidelines for monitoring and recording temperatures of the products. Because they couldn't exclude the possibility the products weren't adulterated, the DATCP determined it to be a Class 1 recall.
The DATCP said that no illnesses have been reported to date as a result of anyone eating the products.
They said that anyone who bought any of the recalled products can return them to the store or throw them out.
Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Foss Fine Meats the release from the DATCP said.