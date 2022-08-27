32nd annual summer children's festival thrown by 'The Parenting Place'

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Local family resource, The Parenting Place, held its 32nd Annual Summer Children's Festival at Myrick Park today.
Sponsored by many other local organizations, the Parenting Place Children's Festival is a summer event that many families look forward to each year.
Nearly five hundred adults and children gathered at the park to experience twenty different play areas set up by the Parenting Place.
Some of the play areas included an 'Art Factory' inside Myrick's main shelter, an interactive camping area with tents set up near the park's entrance, and a mud pie 'bakery' for kids to get their hands dirty. According to the Parenting Place, these areas allow families to interact, explore, move, and get creative.
Members of the organization stressed that this be a "screen-free" event.
"It's a way to see just how simple play can be," said executive director Jodi Widuch. "For young children to really engage them, for them to be creative, for them to be socially involved as well it's just a wonderful wonderful event."
"It's play that's directed by kids," said marketing director Mohamed Ghairt. "Nobody tells them what to do, of course we supervise them for safety and everything but we give them all sorts of natural materials and let them use their imaginations and play."
For more information about this events like this, visit https://www.theparentingplace.net