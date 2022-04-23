Old Main celebrates Earth Day with plenty of natural goods

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WXOW)- Old Main Historical and Community Arts Center celebrated Earth Day with its Spring Thaw event.
Keeping in the Earth Day spirit, local vendors displayed a variety of natural items such as nature style jewelry, mushrooms, honey and much more.
Old Main Arts Committee Member Aric Simpson said there is something for everybody here looking to get experience Earths natural beauty.
"We want to create a space where people with families can come out, people who don't have families to come out and come get plants and homemade goods." Simpson said.
Along with vendors, local organizations attended for live demonstrations of hissing cockroach picking and survival tips.
Holmen Resident Kelly Jo Kline said this event was a great way to get her kids out and get involved with nature.
"We were looking for something to do with the kids and get outside and enjoy the outdoors," Kline said. "It is a great thing to do to celebrate Earth Day and get the kids outside."
Seekers Wild taught kids how to start fires with a friction bow and other survival tips.
Aric Sampson said this is the first time the Spring Thaw event was held but is hoping to make it become an annual occurrence for Earth Day.