Child abuse can have long lasting effects on a developing kid

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- With the month of April just around the corner, the Family and Children Center would like to remind the community that April is child abuse prevention month.
Staff members spent Thursday morning planting blue child signs outside of the Family and Children center, to raise awareness of the child abuse cases that happen in the community.
The Development Director Jamie Korn claimed there was about one thousand abuse reports filed last year, and a third of abuse cases ever get reported.
"There is a lot of stigma surrounding child abuse too. I think it's important to most people don't want to announce I'm a victim of child abuse." Korn continued, "I also think that Children are coached by their abusers that it's their fault, they will get in trouble if they tell. We need to help the public understand that it's important to speak out."
Some signs to look for in a possible victim of abuse is bruising and broken bones.
Also be aware of emotional abuse signs such as withdrawal in children, such as depression or lack of interest in activities they used to enjoy.
Children that are stuck in an abusive relationship with their parents can lead to lasting complications later in life.
"If untreated it's really hard for children to grow and adapt and have healthy relationships sometimes they will seek out unhealthy relationships." Korn said.
Korn stressed the importance of if you see something, say something because we are all mandated reporters.
If you suspect a case of child abuse, you can reach out to child services or law enforcement agencies.