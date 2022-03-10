Two arrested in Crawford County following drug investigation

Crawford County, WI (WXOW) - On February 28, members of the Crawford County Sheriff's Office responded to 301 Karl Avenue in the Village of Soldiers Grove with a search warrant.
According to a release from the office, law enforcement observed a resident of that address driving a vehicle with suspended plates. A pursuit followed during which the driver lost control, left the vehicle and ran until authorities caught him.
Authorities arrested 46-year-old Joshua Czap on charges of eluding an officer, recklessly endangering safety, resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia and a number of traffic violations.
After the arrest, officers obtained a narcotics warrant at 301 Karl Avenue. They say they discovered and seized a number of drug related items. As a result of the search, they arrested 43-year-old Shawn Otterson who lived at the address. Otterson was arrested on charges of maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia.
Authorities continue to investigate the case.