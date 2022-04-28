Preliminary autopsy results in Lily Peters case

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI (WXOW) The Chippewa County Coroner released preliminary information surrounding the death of 10 year old Lily Peters.
The preliminary results show Peters death was the result of blunt force trauma and strangulation.
Authorities arrested a 14 year old boy in connection with her death.
He is facing a homicide charge along with two sexual assault charges.
Following a report that she was missing, authorities discovered Peters body in a wooded area near a popular trail.
Police arrested the 14 year old the following day.
He is set to return to court next week.