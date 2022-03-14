City wants owners to fix issues before agreeing to buy Maple Grove property

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse wants the owners of the Maple Grove Motel to resolve a number of issues before the city acquires the property.
At a special meeting of the City Council Monday they passed a resolution invoking a contingency clause in their agreed-to acquisition of the Mormon Coulee Road property.
The plan requires the current owners of the property to resolve any issues laid out in an independent inspection report.
The purchase agreement doesn't allow the city to rescind their offer so long as the current owners resolve the issues. The only way the city could back out of the deal is if the problems with the property aren't repaired within a timeframe that wasn't immediately clear in the terms.
If fixed, the city will become the owners of the property earmarked as a shelter for the homeless population. It's an issue that Mayor Mitch Reynolds said still needs to be addressed.
"We do need to recognize that at some point our community has to, I think, agree that we need to help find solutions for homelessness together. We have to collectively stop saying 'no,' and start saying 'yes' and 'what else can we do to help this population' in this situation where we have a crisis deficit in housing in our community, and an enormous population of folks who don't have a place to live," he said.
Mayor Mitch Reynolds called the issues with the property "significant". They include structural and electrical problems.
The city plans on using federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to pay for the property if the deal goes through.
In February, the Common Council approved the deal to purchase the 26-unit motel in order to house approximately 32 people.