Dahl donates nearly $30,000 to the Family & Children's Center

La Crosse, WISC. (WXOW) - The Family and Children's Center received a big donation from Dahl Automotive thanks to it's annual 'Lube-A-Thon'.
"Basically what we do is during the month of September Dahl Automotive will discount all of their oil changes $5. In addition to that discount of $5, Dahl Automotive also donates $5 and then we ask our guests to match that $5 donation so that $10 goes to the Family and Children's Center." Says Dahl Automotive President Andrew Dahl.
The money donated to the Family and Children's Center (FCC) will be used for bolstering the FCC's child abuse and prevention program. These programs are free so they rely heavily on funding through donations from the community and fundraisers.
"Private donations and donations from the community and philanthropic community help us keep our child abuse and prevention programs specifically operational", says FCC President and CEO Tita Yutuc. She goes on to say "There is not cost to use those programs so without the donations and the support from the philanthropic community our child abuse and prevention programs would be at risk".
Over the fourteen years of doing the 'Lube-A-Thon' Dahl has raised over $200,000 for the FCC. $29,895 of that was from this year alone.