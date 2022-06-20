La Crosse home prices up 15.5% since 2021

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 104.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central
Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...At 230 pm, heat index values were near or
over 100 degrees in much of the the advisory area. With clear
skies expected, and mugginess increasing, heat dangers will
present themselves. Remember too that the forecast heat index
values are for the shade and being out in the sunshine will be
more taxing on your body.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

By Kevin Millard

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - May numbers from the Wisconsin Realtors Association build a clear picture for the state's housing market: prices are way up.

The newest report shows the average median home price for La Crosse County is $259,900, which is $34,900 or 15.5% more than last year.

To the north, Eau Claire County experienced a 19.5% increase year-over-year in median home prices.

"This continues to be a very strong sellers market, even with home prices and mortgage rates rising rapidly," said Brad Lois, Chairman of the Board of Directors for WRA.

La Crosse County had the second largest increase in sales in the area. Realtors have already sold 6.2% more houses so far in 2022.

However, according to the May report, average mortgage rates for 30-year fixed rate loans are 76.7% higher year-over-year. The average rate at the time of the report was 5.23%.

The Federal Reserve recently made its largest rate hike since 1994, an influential move yet to be reflected in a report from the Wisconsin Realtors Association.

