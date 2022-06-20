La Crosse home prices up 15.5% since 2021

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - May numbers from the Wisconsin Realtors Association build a clear picture for the state's housing market: prices are way up.
The newest report shows the average median home price for La Crosse County is $259,900, which is $34,900 or 15.5% more than last year.
To the north, Eau Claire County experienced a 19.5% increase year-over-year in median home prices.
"This continues to be a very strong sellers market, even with home prices and mortgage rates rising rapidly," said Brad Lois, Chairman of the Board of Directors for WRA.
La Crosse County had the second largest increase in sales in the area. Realtors have already sold 6.2% more houses so far in 2022.
However, according to the May report, average mortgage rates for 30-year fixed rate loans are 76.7% higher year-over-year. The average rate at the time of the report was 5.23%.
The Federal Reserve recently made its largest rate hike since 1994, an influential move yet to be reflected in a report from the Wisconsin Realtors Association.