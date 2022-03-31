Viterbo University welcomed teachers in its annual Holocaust Educators' Workshop

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Hosting educators in a two-day workshop, middle and high school teachers learned how to better educate their students about the Holocaust.
The 15th annual event aligns with the Wisconsin law mandating that middle and high school students learn about the Holocaust to prevent the same horrors from being repeated.
Those participating in the two-day event were able to talk and learn from multiple educators and professionals with a background in the history of the Holocaust, which included Rabi Saul Prombaum.
Thursday's keynotes speaker Alexandra Zapruder filled in for Holocaust survivor Peter Feigl.
Zapruder is an author who started her career as one of the founding staff members of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington D.C.
She recounted her the work she did at the Holocaust Memorial Museum which included researching diaries of young people during the Holocaust - one of which was Feigl's.
The university has hosted Nobel Prize winner Elie Wiesel, Presidential Medal of Honor winner Gerda Weissmann Klein and Eva Schloss.
Visit Viterbo's website for more information about the speakers and the workshop.