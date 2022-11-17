What change do you want to see in the world

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) The 2015 Nobel Prize winner for physics is visiting the UW-La Crosse campus.
Arthur McDonald's stop is part of the University's Distinguished Lecture Series which paused during the height of COVID as did so many events.
But it's returned at the UW-La Crosse for the benefit of students, faculty, staff and the community.
McDonald, who's from Canada, is the director of the Sudbury Neutrino Observatory Scientific Collaboration.
He delivered a public lecture about his work titled, "A Deeper Understanding of Our Universe from Far Underground."
He'll also deliver a physics symposium while on campus where he's meeting with faculty and staff and working with physics students.
We spoke with McDonald on a wide range of topics, including how his education has affected the way he looks at issues. That led to a question about what change he wants to see in the world.
He told us it involves the process of evidence based decision making.
Away from his study of Neutrinos and Dark Matter, McDonald enjoys dancing. That started in 1960 while he was a high school student. It's also where he met his wife of 56 years.
He enjoys badminton, pickleball and golf.
McDonald is the father of four and has nine grandchildren, so he also enjoys spending time with family.