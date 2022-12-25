7 countries, 7 traditional Christmas feasts

Weather Alert

...Bitterly Cold through Christmas Morning... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills will range from 20 to 35 below this morning. The coldest wind chills will be in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&